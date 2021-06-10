Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Announces Earnings Results

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

