Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.18. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

