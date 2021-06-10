Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,566 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $45,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $135.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

