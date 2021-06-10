Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stake Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,073 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 19.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 29,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 283.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.