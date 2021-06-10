Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.01 and last traded at $107.90. Approximately 18,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,500,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,600 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

