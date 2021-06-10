Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of SBTX opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.84. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

