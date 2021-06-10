Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 705,334 shares.The stock last traded at $247.93 and had previously closed at $249.42.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Signature Bank by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

