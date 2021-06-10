Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.39

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.39 and last traded at C$16.33, with a volume of 109969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. Laurentian upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,742,219.15. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $406,367 over the last three months.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

