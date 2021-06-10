Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $20.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $81,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

