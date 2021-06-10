Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Sells $90,657.68 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Shutterstock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 185,203 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

