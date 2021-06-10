Showcase (SHO) Price Down 27.5% This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $228,779.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00184811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00199464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.01303126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.61 or 0.99474364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.