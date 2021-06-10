Showcase Price Down 21.1% This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $221,562.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

