Shore Capital Lowers discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) to Hold

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:DSCV traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 890 ($11.63). The company had a trading volume of 98,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 764.46. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market cap of £796.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

