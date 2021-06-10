Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $829,415.56 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $829,415.56 and $1.72 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00009763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00063295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00187620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00202405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.01287452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.59 or 1.00358540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,811 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

