Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.53. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 404,677 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$206.59 million and a PE ratio of 2.91.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

