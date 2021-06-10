ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.97.

ServiceNow stock opened at $464.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $372.87 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 619.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

