Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.24

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and traded as low as $108.75. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $109.92, with a volume of 5,852 shares traded.

SMLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $740.09 million, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Insiders have sold 6,063 shares of company stock worth $662,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

