SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.
SLQT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 10,210,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,170. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
