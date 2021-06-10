SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

SLQT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 10,210,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,170. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

