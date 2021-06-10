Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,632,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 476,895 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $143,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,156,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

