Sei Investments Co. Has $70.31 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $70,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.21. 48,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

