Sei Investments Co. Has $199.32 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,886,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $199,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $124.47. 11,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

