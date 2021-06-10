Sei Investments Co. Buys 21,666 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.57% of Bio-Techne worth $84,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $435.95. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,598. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.89. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

