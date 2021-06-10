Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.70-2.00 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.96.

STX traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.46. 2,099,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

