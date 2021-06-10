Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,896 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 69,968 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $80,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.61. 57,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,050. The company has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.67. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

