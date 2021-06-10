Scrypta Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $202,899.46 and $2.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scrypta has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00028759 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000907 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002666 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,072,486 coins and its circulating supply is 17,272,486 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

