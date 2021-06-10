Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $213.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.15 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

