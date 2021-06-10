Sciencast Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

