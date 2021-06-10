Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.37 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

