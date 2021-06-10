Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.29 Million in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,021.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,278 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $53,436,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 79,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 219.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 428,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 294,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 47.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.18.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

