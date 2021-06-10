SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Up 7%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.22.

About SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

