Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lowered by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $102.67 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $103.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

