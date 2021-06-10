Schroders (LON:SDR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Schroders (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

SDR opened at GBX 3,558 ($46.49) on Tuesday. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,570.98. The company has a market cap of £8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total value of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Insiders sold a total of 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770 in the last three months.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

