Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

