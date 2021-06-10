Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NYSE:RHP opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.