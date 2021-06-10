Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,815 shares of company stock worth $43,017,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $211.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.57. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,926.45 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

