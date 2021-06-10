SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Trading 2.3% Higher

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 26,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 56,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASDY)

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

