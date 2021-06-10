Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $30.14 on Monday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.11.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

