SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130–0.050 EPS.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 525,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.