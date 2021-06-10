S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives GBX 540.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

SFOR has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 636 ($8.31) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 618.10 ($8.08) on Monday. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 553.52.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit bought 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

