Ryo Currency Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2,787.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,201.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.92 or 0.06742611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.71 or 0.01637263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00450888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00158333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.13 or 0.00710264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00455402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00367959 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,323,797 coins and its circulating supply is 30,206,485 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

