Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.48

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.48 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.30 ($0.21). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 16.53 ($0.22), with a volume of 237,029 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.79. The firm has a market cap of £185.94 million and a P/E ratio of -18.02.

About Ryanair (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

