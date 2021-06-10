Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,611 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,468,000 after purchasing an additional 101,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Rayonier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 241.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,884. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

