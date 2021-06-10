Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 423,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 263,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 60,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

