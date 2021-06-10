Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 1,748.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795,895 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.47% of Quantum worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quantum by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $405.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,221 shares of company stock worth $348,721. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

