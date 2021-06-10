Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 142.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 183,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBC opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

FBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

