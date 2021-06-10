Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 540,757 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 257.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 751,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,659,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.82. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

