Rubic (RBC) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and $477,322.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00221846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00209056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.38 or 0.01359486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,994.18 or 0.99909910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

