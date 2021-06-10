Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Trading Up 0.1%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 4,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 142,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

