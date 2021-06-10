Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,333 ($17.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

