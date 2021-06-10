Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCN. CIBC raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.32.

TSE TCN opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 in the last three months.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

